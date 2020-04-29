B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,336.80 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,336.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $156,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 21,842 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $78,412.78.

On Monday, April 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 95,450 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $342,665.50.

On Wednesday, April 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,275 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $39,648.25.

On Monday, April 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00.

On Friday, March 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,640 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $58,824.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00.

On Monday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $325,735.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.52%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

