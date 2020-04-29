B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth $1,101,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

