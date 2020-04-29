AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,217,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AXT by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 437,639 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,768,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

