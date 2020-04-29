Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,903.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

