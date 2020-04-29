AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. FIG Partners assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.