ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €305.00 ($354.65) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €295.93 ($344.10).

