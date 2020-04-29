Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

