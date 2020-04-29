Asio Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average of $301.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

