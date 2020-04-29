Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 338.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 20.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

NYSE SYY opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

