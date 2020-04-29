Asio Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

