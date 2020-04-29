Asio Capital LLC Invests $932,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

