Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.24.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

