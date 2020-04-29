Asio Capital LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

