Asio Capital LLC Has $285,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.