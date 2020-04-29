Asio Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,927. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.