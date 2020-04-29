Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,059 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $505,377.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

WSM stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

