Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,450 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 7.11% of Borr Drilling worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

BORR opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SEB Equities cut shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.