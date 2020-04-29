Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $4.25 Million in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.