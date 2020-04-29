Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $32.74 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,871 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 791,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 260,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after buying an additional 2,555,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 336,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.