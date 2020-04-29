ARP Americas LP Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

ARP Americas LP decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,555 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Leidos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

