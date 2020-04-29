ARP Americas LP Sells 16,100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.24.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

