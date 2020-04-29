ARP Americas LP Invests $866,000 in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 693,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,891,000 after purchasing an additional 198,992 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

