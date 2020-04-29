ARP Americas LP Grows Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ARP Americas LP grew its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Dell were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

