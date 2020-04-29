Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

