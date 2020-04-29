Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Elizabeth A. Grammer Sells 17,824 Shares

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 75.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,218,000.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

