Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after buying an additional 1,208,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $778,764,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.