Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $56.31 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

