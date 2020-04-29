Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Armstrong World Industries also posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 73.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

