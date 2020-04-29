Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $8,474,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

