Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Shares of CHH opened at $74.57 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.