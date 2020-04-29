Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.56. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

