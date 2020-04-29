Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 993.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.