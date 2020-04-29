American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

