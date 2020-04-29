Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,600 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amcor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

