Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,903.41. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

