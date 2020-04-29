Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,770.00 at SunTrust Banks

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,903.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

