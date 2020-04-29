Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,770.00 at SunTrust Banks

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $92.28 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,034.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,903.41.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
