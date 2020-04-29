Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,314.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,034.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,903.41. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

