Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Reduced by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

