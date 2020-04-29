Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $863.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

