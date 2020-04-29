Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

