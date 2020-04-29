Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Allstate stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.