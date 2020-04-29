Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $65,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

