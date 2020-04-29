Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average is $200.29. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TH Data Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

