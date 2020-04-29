Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $2.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Alexco Resource’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.61 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

