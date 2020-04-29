Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

NYSE AMG opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

