Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,298 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

