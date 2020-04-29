Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

