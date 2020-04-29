Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,072,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

