AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.