ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABB. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after buying an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,323 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $10,105,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

